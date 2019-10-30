Dolphins will stick with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback

Getty Images

The Jets return to South Florida, giving the Dolphins a fairly reasonable chance to actually win a game. As they try to do so, they’ll stick with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Coach Brian Flores told reporters on Wednesday that Fitzpatrick remains the starter, because Flores believes Fitzpatrick gives the team the best chance to win.

Fitzpatrick spent two years with the Jets, starting 27 games from 2015 to 2016. In 2017, he led Tampa Bay to a 15-10 win over the Jets.

This year, Fitzpatrick has started four games, throwing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions and generating a passer rating of 70.0.

The 1-6 Jets are favored to beat the 0-7 Dolphins by 5.5 points. The loser will be mathematically eliminated from winning the NFC East, if the Patriots beat the Ravens.