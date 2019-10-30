Drug charges against Benny Snell withdrawn

Getty Images

Steelers running back Benny Snell doesn’t have to worry about drug charges from the state of Ohio, but the court of the NFL may still rule.

According to Tom Davidson of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, drug charges against Snell were withdrawn after an August traffic stop.

According to a report from the Harrison County (Ohio) sheriff’s office, Snell admitted to smoking marijuana about 20 minutes before he was pulled over for speeding. A deputy found 2.74 grams of marijuana in a baggie with a Star Wars logo on it — bringing new meaning to the Rise of Skywalker.

Snell was clocked doing 68 mph in a 55mph zone. He pleaded guilty to speeding and paid $240 in fines and court costs.

His attorney sought to seal records in the case. A Steelers spokesman said they alerted the league office when they learned of the incident, which could create an issue for Snell down the road. Players can be punished under the league’s conduct policy absent an arrest.