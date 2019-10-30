Gardner Minshew “can’t worry” about Nick Foles returning

The Jaguars have started working Nick Foles back into practice as he makes his way back from the broken collarbone he suffered in the season opener and he’ll be eligible to play when the team returns from a bye to face the Colts.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone evaded questions about his plans at quarterback if Foles is cleared to return for that game earlier this week by saying he won’t “waste my time” on hypotheticals. Current starter Gardner Minshew said during an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday that he’s also keeping the question of what will happen at bay for the time being.

“It’s something I can’t really worry about right now,” Minshew said. “Every half-way competitive guy ever, you want to be the guy out there helping your team win, there is no doubt about that. But at the end of the day, we just want to win, and whatever we’ve got to do to make it happen, we’re going to do it.”

Minshew is completing 61.9 percent of his passes while throwing 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in seven starts. The Jaguars have won four of those games and winning a fifth in London against the Texans while continuing to play well would make a case for sticking with Minshew regardless of Foles’s status.

  11. If Minshew wins in London there’s no way my Jags should go back to Foles.
    If he has a poor game like he did vs the Saints (playing through a groin injury btw) then yeah maybe they can put Foles in and revisit Minshew v Foles in the off season.

    But with all the talk in the NFL about riding the hot hand and Foles’ injury history (and just general average playing history) I’m not sure how any coach could say clearly that Foles coming off a broken clavicle is the better option.

    Minshew has won rookie of the week 5 out of 7 weeks (probably going to win it again this week) and he’s getting better each week and just came off probably his best game vs the Jets, albeit… the Jets.

    London game will be telling. The Mania is real.

  12. From Philly. Foles can be either really great or really bad in any game. Let Foles start and play the first quarter. By then you will know whether he gets to keep playing or you in Minshew. Of course when you make the playoffs its gotta be Foles all day.

  13. the way the league is set up now your team is going to be much better off with a young, cheap, decent QB. I actually like Nick Foles quite a bit, but he is not a “generational” talent. So if you run the team and think Minshew can get the job done I would go with the younger cheaper guy. See how Minshew handles officially being “the man” instead of just the guy playing with house money because of injury.

    Would this team’s record be any different with Foles? I doubt it.

