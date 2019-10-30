If Patriots win, Jets-Dolphins loser is mathematically eliminated in AFC East

Getty Images

It’s safe to say that neither the Jets nor the Dolphins will win the AFC East. But on Sunday, when the Jets play the Dolphins, that may go from a 99.9 percent probability to a 100 percent certainty for the losing team.

That’s because if the Patriots win on Sunday, the Jets-Dolphins loser is mathematically eliminated from AFC East contention.

It’s easy to see why the Dolphins would be eliminated: The Patriots are 8-0, so if they win to improve to 9-0 on Sunday, the worst they could finish is 9-7. The Dolphins are 0-7, so if they lose to fall to 0-8 on Sunday, the best they could finish is 8-8.

For the Jets, who are 1-6, a loss to drop to 1-7, combined with a Patriots win, would still give them the extremely remote possibility of tying the Patriots at 9-7 by the end of the year. But in that case, the Jets would lose the tiebreaker: Even if the Jets were to win out and the Patriots were to lose out after this week, a 9-7 Patriots team would have a 4-2 division record. That’s better than the Jets can have, as they’re already 0-3 in the AFC East.

It’s not often that a team is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in Week Nine, but it has happened before: After nine weeks of the 2007 season the Patriots were 9-0, the Dolphins were 0-8 and the Jets were 1-8, which meant both the Dolphins and Jets were mathematically eliminated. History repeats itself in the AFC East.