Isaiah Wynn practicing with Patriots

The Patriots used one of their injured reserve return designations on 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry and they’re using their other one on a 2018 first-round pick.

According to multiple reports from Patriots practice, left tackle Isaiah Wynn is taking part in a workout for the first time since going on the list in September.

Wynn has been out since suffering a toe injury in Week Two against the Dolphins. He will be eligible to play when the Patriots host the Cowboys in Week 12.

Veteran Marshall Newhouse has been playing left tackle in Wynn’s absence. The change in tackles hasn’t led to any Patriots losses, but offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said this week that he hasn’t been happy about the play of his unit.