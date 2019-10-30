Jamal Adams: Patriots don’t take calls on Tom Brady, so Jets shouldn’t on me

Getty Images

Safety Jamal Adams tweeted his displeasure that the Jets listened to trade offers for him. General Manager Joe Douglas called it a miscommunication, that the Jets didn’t shop Adams, and said he planned to talk to Adams.

A day later, Adams isn’t ready to talk to Douglas and doubled down on his displeasure with the Jets even entertaining talks about him. In the process, Adams compared himself to the greatest player in NFL history and the two-time reigning defensive player of the year.

“I woke up Monday morning and I kind of found out through a couple of reliable people that I have a lot of trust in that I was being shopped around,” Adams said, via video from sny.com. “You know, at the end of the day, I know he has a job to do and I respect it. I hold myself in a high regard. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do since I’ve been here for the three years. You know I didn’t take that lightly. I really didn’t.

“When my agent called me and he told me what was going on, it definitely hurt me. You know what I mean? I hold myself at a high level. The Rams don’t take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don’t take calls on Tom Brady. You know what I mean? That’s where I hold myself in that regard. Regardless, that I understand you have a job to do, that’s the way I took it.”

Adams tweeted after the trade deadline Tuesday that Douglas went “behind my back and shopped me.” He said he met with the team late last week to tell them he wanted to remain with the Jets.

Adams continued to insist Wednesday he felt betrayed.

“I felt it needed to be said. I don’t regret it. I don’t,” Adams said of his tweets. “I’m going to continue to be a professional. A lot of people probably disagree, but a lot of people disagree with a lot of people’s decisions on what they do in life period. So I’m not focused on that.”

The former first-round choice answered “I really don’t know” when asked if he wants to remain with the team long term or whether he will ask for an offseason trade.

The Cowboys were among the teams with interest in acquiring Adams at the deadline. They reportedly offered a first-round choice plus a third-day pick, but the Jets wanted a first-rounder and two second-rounders.

Adams said once he heard the trade rumors, he told his agent Dallas “is definitely a spot I would love to land.” Adams grew up in the Dallas area.

“When I found out I was being shopped, and I was on the verge of being traded, that was one of the teams that I told them I would love to go to and it was to go to the Dallas Cowboys,” Adams said. “People got to understand I’m born and raised in Dallas.”