Jayron Kearse charged with five misdemeanors from weekend arrest

Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse has been charged with a total of five misdemeanors after an arrest Sunday in Minneapolis.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, Kearse has been charged with carrying and possessing a pistol without a permit (a gross misdemeanor), carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or above within two hours and careless driving.

The gross misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol without a permit is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $3,000.

Kearse was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. Fellow Vikings defensive back Mike Hughes was one of the passengers in the vehicle and “had opened the door and was throwing up outside the vehicle due to his level of intoxication.” Hughes has not been charged.

A loaded Glock was found on the floor of the vehicle and Kearse admitted it was his gun and that he did not have a permit for it in Minnesota.

Kearse delivered an apology on Monday for his arrest.