Joe Douglas on Kelechi Osemele situation: We did what was best for team

Getty Images

The Jets released guard Kelechi Osemele on Saturday, which was one day after Osemele had shoulder surgery and many days into a standoff between player and team about the handling of a shoulder injury.

Osemele wanted to have surgery for some time, but the team would not authorize it because they felt he had been playing through the injury and could continue to do so for the rest of the season. That stance led them to fine Osemele and Osemele is expected to file a grievance regarding those funds and the balance of his salary for the 2019 season.

During a Tuesday press conference, General Manager Joe Douglas admitted it was not an “ideal situation” while avoiding any detailed answers about the handling of Osemele’s injury or the decision to fine him for conduct unbecoming the team.

“We felt we did what was best for the team,” Douglas said. “As an organization, we respect and follow the league’s processes and procedures. Just moving forward, we’re not going to comment on the specifics as it pertains to the situation. The one thing that I will clarify: The safety and well-being of all of our players is paramount. It’s always a top priority for us. We have a great staff. They work together and they make sure that care and safety happens for every player.”

The Osemele situation was a messy one and there’s been no shortage of messiness in Douglas’s first months with the team, which seasoned followers of the Jets will recognize as an all too familiar state of affair around the team.