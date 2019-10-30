Josh Doctson designated to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell went back-to-back in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft and became further linked earlier this year when the Vikings signed Doctson after releasing Treadwell at the end of August.

Now they may become teammates. Doctson went on injured reserve a little more than a week after signing with the Vikings and they brought Treadwell back to flesh out their wide receiver group later in September, which means Treadwell may still be on hand when Doctson is eligible to return to the active roster.

The Vikings designated Doctson for that return on Wednesday. He’s set to practice with the team for the first time since his hamstring injury knocked him out of action. He’ll be eligible to play in a game in Week 10.

Doctson did not play in a game for the Vikings before going on injured reserve. Treadwell has two catches for 16 yards in five appearances.