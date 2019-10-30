Josh Robinson tells Jaguars he’s retiring

Getty Images

The Jaguars have an unexpected opening on their roster.

Head coach Doug Marrone said at his Wednesday press conference that cornerback Josh Robinson informed the team that he is retiring from football. Marrone said Robinson has “been awesome for us” and that his conversation with the veteran let him know he wasn’t making the decision on a whim.

“He’s obviously put some thought into it,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “I have all the respect in the world for him — tough kid, practiced hard, prepared like a pro . . . nothing but the best for him. We’re always here for him. Appreciate him.”

Robinson’s departure shouldn’t have much impact on the secondary as he has not played any defensive snaps this season. He will leave a hole on special teams as he’s played more than 83 percent of the snaps in the kicking game.