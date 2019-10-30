Kamrin Moore hopes for reinstatement to the NFL

Getty Images

Safety Kamrin Moore landed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list this summer after being arrested for assaulting a woman, but he’s now looking to come off that list in hopes of continuing his NFL career.

Moore’s agent issued a release stating his client has been cleared of charges by a grand jury in Union County, New Jersey. A judge had previously called for domestic violence charges to be dropped along with an order of protection for the alleged victim because of a lack of evidence.

The release also notes that he has moved for reinstatement with the league.

Moore was a member of the Giants at the time of his arrest, but they waived him after he was placed on the exempt list. Moore played two games for the Giants last season.