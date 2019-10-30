Lions sign Michael Jackson off Cowboys practice squad

Getty Images

Michael Jackson once recorded for Motown and now Michael Jackson will be playing for Motown’s football team.

No, the King of Pop has not been resurrected as a professional football player. It’s a different Michael Jackson who signed with the Lions on Tuesday.

This Jackson is a cornerback who was on the Cowboys practice squad before being added to Detroit’s active roster. He was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys this year and landed on the practice squad after failing to make the team out of camp.

The Lions released running back Paul Perkins to make room for Jackson on the active roster. They also announced that defensive lineman Austin Bryant has been designated to return from injured reserve. Bryant is set to practice with the team on Wednesday.