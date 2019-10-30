Mike Zimmer “very, very ticked off” about Jayron Kearse arrest

October 30, 2019
The Vikings released a statement saying they were aware of safety Jayron Kearse‘s arrest early on Sunday morning and head coach Mike Zimmer made his first comments about it on Wednesday.

Kearse was pulled over by police and arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He has been charged with carrying and possessing a pistol without a permit (a gross misdemeanor), carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or above within two hours and careless driving.

Cornerback Mike Hughes was a passenger in the car and the police report said he was throwing up outside the vehicle “due to his level of intoxication.” Zimmer referenced both players in a response that made his displeasure with the incident quite obvious.

“I’m very, very ticked off,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Since I’ve been here the last six years, I’ve worked extremely hard to clean up the reputation of this organization, this team off the field. We’ve put in a lot of resources for them to not have these kind of issues, and for them to do that is really idiotic.”

Zimmer said any discipline for Kearse is a league matter, although the legal process will likely play out before the NFL takes any action.

19 responses to “Mike Zimmer “very, very ticked off” about Jayron Kearse arrest

  2. “I’m very, very ticked off”

    Will the team be disciplining him?

    “Ummm, no, ummmm, that is a league matter”

    Wow, you are really ticked off there tough guy. You are so mad, but afraid to discipline him.

    What a clown.🙄

  3. If you’re so angry, then cut him and send a message to the rest of the team that this is unacceptable behavior.

  4. Coaches always find out what a player is up to. What they decide to do with you after the find out, that’s always a wildcard. You might fall somewhere in between being benched for some portion of a game all the way to being cut. In this case, those guys will probably be in Zimmer’s doghouse for quite some time.

  5. Thus the catalyst for the Viking to lose 3 out of the next 4 games. Xavier Rhodes is garbage and a PI machine.

  6. Remember the cambucha tea thing with Michael Floyd? Yeah he really cleaned that up when he got all angry then bought Floyd’s dog ate my homework excuse.

    If these players are good nothing with happen.

  8. You have to give Zimmer credit for being honest as opposed to reciting a bunch of coach-speak nonsense.

    and…

    “Operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or above within two hours?” This sounds like a great way to railroad drivers that are actually under the limit.

  9. This team is going to implode and Zimmer will be gone at season’s end. Let me introduce you to the next Vikings coach – Mike McCarthy! Hahaha. Just watch.

  10. Cut him. Drinking & Driving puts others lives in danger more than your own. Also he was with those other 2 cars. All 3 of them drove through the barrier. He was so plastered he blew a .10 hours later. 4 drinks would’ve already been metabolized. So he lied about that. His passenger puked or they would’ve have never found his gun. Still carrying a loaded pistol for protection? If you stay in your car with the doors locked & window up then what do you need to protect?

  13. Hughes too? Seriously disappointing. When your designated driver is only slightly less drunk, you are a sorry pair.

  16. I blame the NFL and thursday night games. If the game had been sunday they’d been too worn out and tired to go out drinking that night or any night the next week with practices the next day to worry about.

    Too much free time and too much money is a bad recipe for anyone.

  17. I was very, very ticked off. What are you going to do to address the issue Coach Zimmer. NOTHING.

    Maybe you should give them one of your pregame pep talks where the whole team plays defeated like the NFCCG vs the eagles. Zim is all talk.

  18. All this money they make and they can’t take a cab,limo,Uber, anything but drive themselves? I don’t care how much they party, but putting lives at risk to prove “I’m not drunk, I can drive” is just stupid.

  19. It’s so strange that nfl fans want to hold players to a higher standard that regular society. Almost all jobs would not fire the employee, but football players should be cut for misdemeanors?

