NCAA faces reality on NIL laws, but the fight is far from over

The reckoning is coming, even as the NCAA continues to try to delay it for as long as it possibly can.

Forced to deal with the rampant spread of efforts among the various states to allow college athletes to earn revenue from their names, images, and likenesses, the NCAA has made an announcement that represents at best a half-hearted effort to jump before the organization is pushed into an age of fairness and equity for those who have been exploited for decades.

“In the Association’s continuing efforts to support college athletes,” the announcement declares, with no appreciation of the obvious irony, “the NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”

That last phrase — “consistent with the collegiate model” — could mean plenty of things. Especially since the current collegiate model consists of someone else pocketing the money, and those who generate it getting peanuts.

Hopefully, the states that are exploring laws allowing athletes to earn money based on their local, regional, and/or national fame won’t stop or delay efforts to force the NCAA to do the right thing, finally. Surely, the NCAA has done this to stop a potential avalanche of legislation, as the NCAA continues to move with glacier-like speed toward finally embracing possibilities for student-athletes who operate as golden geese to get fair compensation for their eggs.