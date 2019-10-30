Nick Bosa named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Nick Bosa was the first defensive player selected in the 2019 NFL Draft and he played like the defensive rookie in the league through the first seven weeks of the season.

Week Eight saw Bosa push things to an even higher level. Bosa recorded three sacks and an interception in the 51-13 49ers win.

Bosa is the third rookie since 1982 to record three sacks and an interception in the same game. He’s also the second-youngest player to record three sacks in a game.

That was enough for the NFL to name Bosa the NFC’s defensive player of the week. It’s the second time that Bosa has received the weekly honor and Bosa’s well on his way to a defensive rookie of the year award if he keeps playing the way he has to this point in the season.