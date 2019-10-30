Odell Beckham limited with a groin injury

Getty Images

After weeks of fully participating in practice despite a hip injury, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared last week on the injury report with a groin injury. He was able to fully participate in practice, and he wasn’t listed as questionable on Friday’s final report.

This week, Beckham appears on the Wednesday report as limited in practice with the groin injury.

Beckham expressed regret after Sunday’s loss that the team “shied away” from its plan to challenge Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“[W]e would have liked to, there is no doubt about that,” quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday, regarding Beckham’s comments. “But with how things went in the game early on with the fumbles and the turnovers early, [we were] just trying to establish and get back on track. Anytime stuff like that happens, you can’t exactly get to how you wanted to attack. You have to get back on track and do the little things right. I felt like later on we did get him the ball, and he knows that. It is just the frustrating part about we shot ourselves in the foot so we were not able to exactly go out there and attack right now.”

Also limited in practice was receiver Jarvis Landry, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Patriots. Mayfield, who previously had a hip injury, was not listed on the Wednesday report.