Patrick Mahomes limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday morning that Patrick Mahomes would do “a little bit more” in practice than he did last week.

While that might have happened, the Chiefs still list their starting quarterback as limited.

Mahomes dislocated a kneecap on a quarterback sneak in an Oct. 17 game against the Broncos. He practiced on a limited basis last week but did not play against the Packers.

The Chiefs also listed punter Dustin Colquitt (thigh), defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) as limited.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), defensive end Frank Clark (neck), offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) did not practice.