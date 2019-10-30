Pete Carroll: Marquise Blair “ready to go” for bigger role in Seahawks secondary

Getty Images

With Tedric Thompson now out for the remainder of the season, the Seattle Seahawks have cleared the way for second-round pick Marquise Blair to take over a starting role in their secondary.

It was a move that may have been coming even before Thompson was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Blair started each of the last two games for Seattle as Bradley McDougald was sidelined with back spasms. With McDougald now set to return to the lineup, Blair will step into Thompson’s spot in the lineup.

“Marquise is going to play some more. He deserves to play. He’s doing good,” head coach Pete Carroll said this week.

“He’s really decisive and goes after it. He’s made numbers of big hits already. He’s working hard and being clean at it. Doing a nice job to keep his head out of there and all that, but he’s going after guys.”

Blair had a team-high 11 tackles and forced a fumble on Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman at the 1-yard line to thwart a scoring drive last week.

“I think it’s all upside,” Carroll said. “I think everything is out in front of him. He’s shown the running and hitting like we love. Very instinctive football player. Very tough. Every game is a good experience for him to grow and just continue to get better and more confident. He already plays with a lot of confidence in the way he attacks the football and attacks his plays to be made. He’ll just get better over time.

“There’s no surprise in what’s going on. It just takes time. Now, we’ve kind of forced the issue and he’s had a couple starts now and he’s ready to go. He’s ready to be out there competing.”