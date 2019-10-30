Raiders sign Terrell McClain, cut three others

Getty Images

Reports on Tuesday had the Raiders signing linebacker Will Compton and center Erik Magnuson to their 53-man roster and the team confirmed those moves on Wednesday.

They also announced the addition of another veteran free agent. Defensive tackle Terrell McClain joins Compton and McClain as a new addition in Oakland.

McClain played in two games for the Chiefs earlier this year and recorded three tackles. He spent last season with Atlanta and has also played for Washington, Dallas, Houston, New England and Carolina over the course of his career.

The Raiders also announced that they waived linebacker Dakota Allen and released defensive linemen Kasim Edebali and Corey Liuget. Liuget played 46 defensive snaps this season and Allen saw 20 special teams snaps. Edebali did not appear in any games with the Raiders.