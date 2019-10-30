Ravens feeling confident heading into Patriots game

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 30, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
It is not in the institutional character of the Ravens to back down from a challenge, even the biggest one.

So in advance of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, they’re not cowering.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the Ravens had their confidence on when they began the talking portion of the week.

We’ll see how good they are once we play them,” Ravens tight end Nick Boyle said. “I don’t think they’ve seen anyone like our offense or like Lamar [Jackson]. They’re a good team and we’ll need to bring our ‘A’ game.”

This is true, since the Patriots are playing record-setting defense at the moment, leading the league in points allowed, takeaways, and sacks. No team has done that since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Still, the Ravens are the Ravens.

“We’re definitely the type of team that’s prepared to play this team and definitely one that’s going to give them a run for their money,” Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams said.

If nothing else, they’ve now guaranteed they have the Patriots’ full attention heading into Sunday Night Football. Tune in.

14 responses to “Ravens feeling confident heading into Patriots game

  1. Good for you Ravens players. I don’t personally believe in bulletin-board material. If players are not motivated enough to play in the NFL, then I don’t know if a quote from the opposing team will give them any additional motivation. Both teams are well-coached and ready for the opportunity to p[lay under the lights. They will go at it on Sunday Night and may the Best team wins. It should be a great game!

  3. Are the Ravens the same team that got beat by the mighty Browns. Talking a lot of trash for a team that’s already lost 2 games.

  6. I never will understand a team giving the Super Bowl Champions bulletin board material. You will never hear that kind of talk from a Belichick coached team. All you will hear is how they respect their opponent.

  7. of course the patriots can lose. But they always seem ‘ripe for the picking’ and yet win the majority of the time.

  8. This franchise always shoots themselves in the foot They will screw up some time in the game that will cost them u watch

  10. Eventually the Patriot’s defense will come back down to earth. I think that will happen this weekend. Given the OL issues and the merry-go-round that has been the Patriots’ receiver corps, I think the Ravens will prevail/ Should be a great game though.

  11. If my team was giving up the 4th most yards per play in the league, I would concentrate on getting better instead of bragging.

  12. Has LaCosse grown a new leg yet? How is he holding a spot?
    And what about the other one that never plays. . .can’t even remember their names.
    At least Cyrus Jones used to show up while he wasted a roster spot.

  14. None of these quotes were trash talking, none of them qualify to be bulletin board material. When you separate the first part of Boyle’s comments I can see how some could take it but, also know that’s done intentionally by media garbage to incite something that isn’t there Both teams are giving respect to each other, it’s going to be an awesome game, I’m sure.

