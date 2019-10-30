Sam Darnold to practice fully, with splint on thumb

Getty Images

You have to look hard to find good news in Jets camp today.

And even the good news comes with conditions.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to practice fully today, while wearing a splint on his left thumb.

The injury to his non-throwing hand happened last week, and coach Adam Gase said it was likely to bother him all year. So they’ve got that going for them.

The Jets will be without center Ryan Kalil (knee) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (both ankles) in practice, and tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) will be limited, while Kelvin Beachum (ankle) is working on the side with trainers, in hopes of returning this week after missing the last two games.