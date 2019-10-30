Through eight weeks, total NFL viewership is up by six percent

Getty Images

The NFL continues to see growth when it comes to gathering a TV audience for live games.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, viewership through eight weeks in 2019 has grown by six percent over viewership through eight weeks in 2018.

On all networks, NFL games are averaging roughly 16 million viewers. NBC’s Sunday Night Football has increased in audience by five percent, its best start to the season since 2015.

CBS, FOX, and ESPN also have experienced gains; the only reduction has happened at NFL Network, where three exclusive games (two on Thursday nights, one on a Sunday morning) are down 19 percent.

The league hopes to extend all broadcast deals sooner than later. ESPN’s contract for Monday Night Football runs through 2021. All other broadcast deals expire after the 2022 season.