Tom Brady limited by right shoulder issue Wednesday

Getty Images

The Patriots re-signed backup quarterback Cody Kessler this week and it appears he and rookie Jarrett Stidham had a bit more to do at Wednesday’s practice than they might under other circumstances.

The team released its first injury report of the week after the session and it lists quarterback Tom Brady as a limited participant. A right shoulder issue is given as the reason for Brady getting in less than a full practice.

Brady last appeared on an injury report in Week Four when he was limited on Wednesday due to a calf issue. Brady was off the report on Thursday and Friday.

Given the absence of any signs pointing toward the quarterback’s absence from Sunday night’s game against the Ravens, it would not be a surprise if this week played out in a similar fashion.

Running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest), wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), tight end Ryan Izzo (concussion), tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), right guard Shaq Mason (ankle), and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring) were also listed as limited. Izzo, Mason and LaCosse all missed last Sunday’s win over the Browns.