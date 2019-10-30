Trent Williams didn’t pass his physical

Getty Images

Left tackle Trent Williams reported to Washington after Tuesday’s trade deadline passed without a deal sending him to another team, but he’s not going to be practicing with the team yet.

Head coach Bill Callahan said on Wednesday that Williams did not pass his physical with the team. The reason why he didn’t get a thumbs up was because he felt discomfort when he tried to put on his helmet.

Williams had a benign growth removed from his head this offseason. The team’s handling of that growth was at the heart of Williams’s holdout and led to reports that Williams was resolved never to play for the team again.

There was another report since Williams returned to the team that he has no plans to actually play for them this year. Washington currently has a roster exemption for Williams, although the failed physical would complicate his status under any circumstances.