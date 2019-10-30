Washington gets roster exemption for Trent Williams

Getty Images

Trent Williams is officially back with Washington. But he’s not officially back with Washington.

The team has announced that Williams has reported to the team, and that the team has received a roster exemption for Williams. Unless the roster exemption is lifted before Sunday’s game against the Bills, Williams will not be on the roster for eight games in 2019 — which will put him beyond the four corners of the Joey Galloway grievance ruling regarding the tolling of the contract in the event of a holdout.

Williams reportedly doesn’t intend to play in 2019, which quite possibly will set the stage for more dysfunction within a franchise that is so rife with dysfunction that it seems to not even realize how dysfunctional it is.

Washington reportedly intends to trade Williams, who is signed through 2020, after the season; if they can find a way to keep Williams under contract for two more years and not one, they should be able to get a better return.