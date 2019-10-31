Andy Reid: Players have confidence in Matt Moore

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, which leaves the door open to his return to the lineup against the Vikings this week.

Mahomes was limited in practice last week as well, but wound up being ruled out due to the dislocated kneecap he suffered in a Week Six win over the Broncos. Matt Moore started against the Packers last Sunday night and did well in a losing effort.

Moore said on Wednesday that he’s preparing to start again this weekend until told otherwise and he thinks “time is going to be a huge thing” for his ability to run the offense after joining the team in the wake of Chad Henne‘s ankle injury in late August. Head coach Andy Reid thinks Moore’s standing with his teammates is also significant.

“I don’t know him as well as maybe the other guys, but I liked what I saw. He goes about it the right way,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “The players around him have confidence in him, which winds up being very important.”

It remains to be seen if Moore will get another start for the Chiefs, but neither last Sunday’s outing nor Reid’s comments leave much reason to think the team will be conceding anything if he does get the nod.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Andy Reid: Players have confidence in Matt Moore

  5. Football is a rough sport, and you have to have a good backup QB if you’re trying to win a championship. What do you expect Andy Reid to say? Of course Matt Moore is a good QB. Heck, he’s on an NFL roster. Is he good enough? I don’t know. Did everyone think Nick Foles was good enough? Sometimes you just have to wait and see.

  6. If the Vikings and their fans think that Moore is a huge step down from Mahomes, they are in for a rude awakening this weekend. Moore is a very competent NFL QB, not a wide-eyed rookie (and he’s beaten the Vikings before). KC is still a very dangerous team – their roster is littered with play makers. I expect this to be a hard-fought battle, and predict the final score to be close.

    That said – Go Chiefs!

  7. We have the benefit of what was supposed to be a strong division turning into a weak one. Even if he sits and the Vikings win we can win the division. #1 seed is off the table, but what we can do in the playoffs with a healthy team isn’t. Rogers made some crazy Rogers plays, Matt did fine against them. The D sacked Rogers 5 times. This team can put up a fight against the Vikes without Mahomes. Rest him.

  12. Just pick on the Vikings secondary. They will get torched and PI themselves into a loss.

  13. Matt Moore is a good back up QB. He didn’t lose the game last week. The KC defense is not very good.
    Matt won some games for the Dolphins in the past, so he can carry the load. He’s had plenty of experience🏈🎃

  14. Just stop. Moore is absolutely a huge step down from Mahomes. Just because Moore lit up the Packers secondary doesn’t mean he isn’t. However, the Chiefs main concern should be their 30th ranked rushing defense, and 23rd ranked overall defense, against the Vikings third ranked rush. And Cook can catch the ball as well. Or should we ignore KC’s stubbornness in their Defense against a RB from last week?

    Btw: the weather is calling for 57 degrees and sunny with zero precipitation on Sunday. The Vikings should put up 28-31 points. Can KC do that?

  15. annes22 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:54 am

    Matt Moore is a good back up QB. He didn’t lose the game last week. The KC defense is not very good.
    Matt won some games for the Dolphins in the past, so he can carry the load. He’s had plenty of experience🏈🎃

    —————————————

    McCoy’s fumble killed the vibe unfortunately.NO fumble eat up 5 minutes KC wins. So KC got a lil unlucky.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!