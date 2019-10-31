Andy Reid: Players have confidence in Matt Moore

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, which leaves the door open to his return to the lineup against the Vikings this week.

Mahomes was limited in practice last week as well, but wound up being ruled out due to the dislocated kneecap he suffered in a Week Six win over the Broncos. Matt Moore started against the Packers last Sunday night and did well in a losing effort.

Moore said on Wednesday that he’s preparing to start again this weekend until told otherwise and he thinks “time is going to be a huge thing” for his ability to run the offense after joining the team in the wake of Chad Henne‘s ankle injury in late August. Head coach Andy Reid thinks Moore’s standing with his teammates is also significant.

“I don’t know him as well as maybe the other guys, but I liked what I saw. He goes about it the right way,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “The players around him have confidence in him, which winds up being very important.”

It remains to be seen if Moore will get another start for the Chiefs, but neither last Sunday’s outing nor Reid’s comments leave much reason to think the team will be conceding anything if he does get the nod.