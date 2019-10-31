Anthony Chickillo off Commissioner’s Exempt list

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT
Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested on October 20 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after an incident with his girlfriend.

The NFL reacted to that arrest by putting Chickillo on the Commissioner’s Exempt list a few days later, but the circumstances have changed. Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that the charges have been dropped.

“The two individuals involved have indicated that . . . they wish the best for each other, they have no animosity toward each other,” Bower said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Additionally, they’ve indicated to me they’ve both forgiven each other for what has happened. It was an incident where it was, in their opinions, blown out of proportion.”

The Steelers announced on Thursday that Chickillo is off the list as a result of that development. He’s been put back on the team’s 53-man roster and is eligible to practice and play immediately.

Linebacker Jayrone Elliott was released to free a spot for Chickillo.

8 responses to “Anthony Chickillo off Commissioner’s Exempt list

  2. really? you cut a guy to put this guy back on the team? not sure it matters they both said it was a misunderstanding/blown out of proportion. clearly *something* happened. dude was arrested. smh

  3. Chickillo is an excellent backup LB, spot starter, and ST player.
    He DESERVES a second chance…..after all ya’ll demanded that clowns like Ray Rice, Greg Hardy, Zeke, etc get a “second chance” so the SAME should be demanded for Chickillo.

  4. Meanwhile the NFL continues it’s unjust persecution of Antonio Brown, who has not even been criminally charged.

  5. welcometothefold95 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:17 am
    really? you cut a guy to put this guy back on the team? not sure it matters they both said it was a misunderstanding/blown out of proportion. clearly *something* happened. dude was arrested. smh

    _________

    No idea about PA but in Minnesota it is super easy to get arrested for any sort of “domestic incident” anything from aggressive yelling all the way to actual assault can and probably will result in someone (male or female) getting arrested.

  8. Bob. Just Bob. says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:51 am
    Meanwhile the NFL continues it’s unjust persecution of Antonio Brown, who has not even been criminally charged.

    ******************************************************************************

    Might have to do with the fact that AB’s got a history of erratic behavior six miles long at this point (including prior legal issues), whereas Chickillo’s never been involved in anything on or off the field aside from this. Great comparison, though.

