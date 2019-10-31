Award in Drew Brees jewelry decision swells to nearly $9 million

Getty Images

A $6.1 million judgment in favor of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees against a San Diego jeweler has now increased in value.

According to Ramon Antonio Vargas of the NOLA.com, interest and prejudgment costs have increased the award for Brees to $8.9 million.

The jeweler, Vahid Moradi, has appealed the judgment and that process is still ongoing.

Brees and his wife, Brittany, sought $6.7 million, which was the difference between the amount paid to Moradi for a variety of diamonds and the actual appraised value of the items. Brees accused Moradi of breach of oral contract, fraud by intentional misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud by concealment.

Moradi had claimed it was the appraiser, Aldo Dinelli, that was at fault for scamming the Breeses.