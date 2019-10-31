Broncos use one of their IR return spots on Tim Patrick

Getty Images

Each team can activate two players from injured reserve, which can create some decisions.

The Broncos have chosen to use the first of theirs on wide receiver Tim Patrick.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Patrick returned to the practice field yesterday for the first time since breaking his hand in Week One. He said he “definitely” planned to be activated in time to face the Vikings in Week 11.

“Watching [stinks] because you always think you can do something to help your team win,” he said. “I don’t want to say I’m a missing piece, but I know what I bring for this team and I feel I could have helped them in some type of way on offense or special teams or having energy on the sidelines.”

With Patrick occupying one of the slots, the Broncos now have one left for either rookie quarterback Drew Lock, running back Theo Riddick, or tight end Jake Butt.

The second-round pick is reportedly healed from his thumb sprain, but General Manager John Elway said recently Lock “wasn’t ready” to play. They promoted practice-squader Brett Rypien to serve as Brandon Allen‘s backup this week, after Joe Flacco was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck.