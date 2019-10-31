Charles Woodson, Al Harris named to Packers Hall of Fame

Two players who spent four years as teammates in the Packers’ secondary have been named to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

The Packers announced today that cornerbacks Al Harris and Charles Woodson are the two members of the Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.

Harris signed with the Packers in 2003 and played for them through 2009. His time in Green Bay is best remembered for his overtime interception return for the game-winning touchdown in a playoff game against the Seahawks in January of 2004.

Woodson signed with the Packers in 2006 and played with them through 2012. He led the NFL in interceptions in both 2009 and 2011, and in 2009 he was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Harris and Woodson will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 18, 2020.

  1. Two stellar Packer players and more importantly, leaders. These guys, along with Nick Collins, formed one of the best defensive backfields of that era. Great players and even better people!

  3. Two very deserving inductees into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

    Look forward to the induction ceremony in April in the Atrium.👏

    Some teams don’t have a need for a Hall of Fame. One team in the NFL just has one room they call a ‘Museum’. Laughable.

    #TitleTown

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackerNation!

  8. Yea, it’d pretty diminished when one of the inductees will be a first ballet NFL HOF’er. It’s not the length of time you wore the green and gold, it’s what you did while you were on the team. Congratulations to both players.

  9. Chaz Woodson? Of course! Al “how can such a fast guy be so slow to react” Harris!? I wish this was a joke. He was a replacement level player. This is a stretch.

  10. Phenomenal! Great class of 2020. Nice work gents and thank you for the great memories watching you 2 tear it up on the grid iron. Legendary. Go Pack Go!

  11. Pretty much diminishes the honor. Kind of embarrassing.
    Having a first ballot NFL hall of famer in our Hof is embarrassing?

  12. conormacleod says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:49 am
    Seriously? A franchise with 100 years of history is now indicting players that were there for 6 years? Pretty much diminishes the honor. Kind of embarrassing.

    7 seasons (contrary to your 6 belief) is a pretty good amount of time. Plus they both played a role in their 2010 Super Bowl team. Even if Harris was gone, he helped provide leadership to young guys like Nick Collins and Tramon Williams in the years leading to it, helping them grow into roles and become very good players on that team. And based on your logic, I guess Reggie White doesn’t deserve a spot in their hall of fame.

  13. While Al Harris only played half his career in Green Bay, his time there was significant. He was a starter and played a pivotal role when he was with the team (7 years), and was a backup / nickel back when he was with the Eagles (5 years). It’s a shame that he left the team in 2010, the year that Green Bay won the Super Bowl, as he’s someone that deserved a ring – but he had some injury issues in his last two years with the team and then missed most of the 2010 season and much of 2011 with the Dolphins and Rams respectively.

    The Eagles traded Harris and a 4th round pick to the Packers for a 2nd round pick in 2003. It was one of Mike Sherman’s few good moves as a General Manager.

  14. Sir Charles is deserving of any and all accolades he receives. Harris? Eh, he was maybe above average. Made some big time plays but was as often burned than not.

  16. The Packer HOF is top-drawer. It’s nicer than Canton. It’s an honor among past players, and they appreciate it. It’s got little to do with length of time, it’s about contributions to the league-leading successes of the most storied franchise in professional football. Fans of teams that have never won anything whatsoever ridicule and insult this phenomenon, but it’s something special, believe me. See it, and you’ll agree.

  17. “Sir Charles is deserving of any and all accolades he receives. Harris? Eh, he was maybe above average. Made some big time plays but was as often burned than not.”
    Apparently you never watched a game that Al played. He was a shutdown corner during his entire tenure with the Packers.

