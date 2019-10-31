Davante Adams practicing in full pads

Getty Images

The Packers appear to be one step closer to getting their top wideout back on the field.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was practicing in full pads Thursday, the first time he’s done that since suffering a turf toe injury on Sept. 26. He practiced on a limited basis yesterday, so seeing him two days in a row is a positive for them.

He was among a healthy group, as all 53 players were practicing in at least some capacity, which is a good sign heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Adams has missed the last four games, and even though they’ve gone 4-0 without him, they’ll be happy to bring back their top wide receiver.