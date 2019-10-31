David Johnson, Justin Murray, Marquise Goodwin among tonight’s inactives

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ top two running backs are on their inactive list, which is is not a surprise. They already had ruled out Chase Edmonds (hamstring) and David Johnson (ankle) was questionable.

That leaves Kenyan Drake, Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner as the team’s running backs tonight.

The Cardinals also won’t have right tackle Justin Murray, who has a knee injury. Justin Pugh is expected to slide over from guard to replace Murray, which will mark Pugh’s first action at tackle since 2017 when he was with the Giants.

Pugh began his career at right tackle, starting 30 games there in his first two seasons with the Giants.

Mason Cole will take over at left guard.

The team’s other inactives are receiver Damiere Byrd, safety Charles Washington, defensive lineman Michael Dogbe and defensive lineman Zach Allen (shoulder).

The 49ers had a surprise on their ianctive list with receiver Marquise Goodwin a healthy scratch. Goodwin missed the team’s Week Eight game against the Panthers for personal reasons but had returned to practice this week.

The 49ers already ruled out right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot). It was reported earlier Thursday that left tackle Joe Staley (fractured fibula) would remain out of the lineup another week.

The team’s other inactives are defensive end Jullian Taylor and quarterback C.J. Beathard.