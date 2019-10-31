David Johnson not expected to play for Cardinals tonight

Getty Images

The Cardinals are going to have to turn to a new face i the backfield tonight.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cardinals running back David Johnson is not expected to play tonight against the 49ers.

Johnson was listed as questionable with his ankle injury, and they deemed him a game-time decision earlier in the week — but apparently didn’t want to wait 14 hours.

The Cardinals will also be without Chase Edmonds (hamstring), which means recent trade acquisition Kenyan Drake will get plenty of reps for his new team.