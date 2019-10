Getty Images

It’s not exactly a World Series, but Houston does have something to feel good about today.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named AFC offensive player of the month for October.

Watson was 108-of-148 for 1,293 yards, with 10 touchdowns in October. He also ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

No other AFC quarterback had more than six touchdowns in the month.

It’s his second player of the month award, also winning in October 2017.