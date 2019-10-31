Dolphins will bring Julien Davenport back from IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins acquired tackle Julien Davenport in the trade that sent Laremy Tunsil to Houston just before the start of the regular season, but he only spent one game in the lineup before heading to injured reserve.

Davenport injured his knee and fractured his leg in the season-opening loss to the Ravens and went on I.R. a few days later. He has spent the last seven weeks rehabbing the injury and he’s made enough progress to work his way back into the team’s plans.

Head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that Davenport will resume practicing with the team. That makes him one of the two players the Dolphins are permitted to designate for return this season.

Davenport started at right tackle in the opener and could return to that spot when and if the team clears him for game action.