Doug Marrone: London games are “awful for people who haven’t done it before”

Getty Images

The Jaguars have been regular visitors to London since the 2013 season and that has given them some insight into the difficulties involved with crossing the Atlantic Ocean to play a football game.

Head coach Doug Marrone outlined those difficulties while speaking to reporters on Wednesday and said that they are a bigger issue for teams that aren’t used to the rigors of international travel.

“It’s awful, you get discombobulated,” Marrone said, via the Houston Chronicle. “You don’t know what’s up and what’s down, if it’s daylight, nighttime. It’s brutal. I’m glad I’ve done it before. I’ve got this secret I don’t tell anyone and we work on it as coaches. But I think it’s awful for people who haven’t done it before. You feel bad. You want to throw up. You have diarrhea. There’s a lot of things bad that go on.”

While Marrone might see a competitive advantage to being a seasoned traveler, he was willing to offer a helping hand to Texans coach Bill O’Brien ahead of Houston’s first trip to London. O’Brien said this week that Marrone suggested “bologna sandwiches” as a way to avoid the gastrointestinal distress the Jaguars coach mentioned as part of the London package.