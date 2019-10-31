Doug Marrone: London games are “awful for people who haven’t done it before”

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
The Jaguars have been regular visitors to London since the 2013 season and that has given them some insight into the difficulties involved with crossing the Atlantic Ocean to play a football game.

Head coach Doug Marrone outlined those difficulties while speaking to reporters on Wednesday and said that they are a bigger issue for teams that aren’t used to the rigors of international travel.

“It’s awful, you get discombobulated,” Marrone said, via the Houston Chronicle. “You don’t know what’s up and what’s down, if it’s daylight, nighttime. It’s brutal. I’m glad I’ve done it before. I’ve got this secret I don’t tell anyone and we work on it as coaches. But I think it’s awful for people who haven’t done it before. You feel bad. You want to throw up. You have diarrhea. There’s a lot of things bad that go on.”

While Marrone might see a competitive advantage to being a seasoned traveler, he was willing to offer a helping hand to Texans coach Bill O’Brien ahead of Houston’s first trip to London. O’Brien said this week that Marrone suggested “bologna sandwiches” as a way to avoid the gastrointestinal distress the Jaguars coach mentioned as part of the London package.

  1. International travel is EASY.

    Sleeping on the plane is tricky, I’m sure these guys all fly 1st or Business so they’ll have the reclining chairs / beds but it’s still tricky.

    When you land you stay up till 11pm local (you’ll be knackered) sleep till 7 / 8am (take a sedative if necessary) and go about your normal day.

    Done it loads of times takes about two days for your body to adjust to the new cycle.

    Just generally travelling a bit more would help, always shocks me with the player interviews when they state the London game is their first time out of the continental US.

    Gents your wealthy individuals, you can travel in comfort, go see the world in the offseason, gains some life experience.

  4. LOL – I’ve “crossed the pond” over 2 dozen times (work and vacations), and always had an average constition (and naff digestion), but never once wanted to throw up or have diarrhea. But I’m sure bologna sandwiches wouldn’t have helped. Yes, eat small protein-rich meals but keep the meat simple. No spicy stuff. A small banana is good. And keep your fluid intake up.

  7. Give me a break. I have traveled overseas many times and his depiction of what it’s like is very much exaggerated. I usually stay up late the night before my flight, sleep a bit on the plane, then stay up all day. The last time I went to Italy, no jet lag whatsoever. I was good to go the next day. It’s not that long of a flight to London although it is a bit odd that you arrive in the early morning. You don’t get diarrhea or indigestion from the flight unless you eat something bad. My guess is they have a chartered plane with catered food.

    Given Marrone’s description of a flight to London I wonder what he’d do if he were to fly to Australia–sixteen hours non-stop from LA.

