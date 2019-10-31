Dwayne Haskins excited about possibility he’ll start on Sunday

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Case Keenum is still in the concussion protocol, which means rookie Dwayne Haskins took the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday and may start on Sunday at Buffalo. He says he welcomes the opportunity.

“I get hyped every day I get to put a helmet on,” Haskins said, via the Washington Post. “Even more excited to put a first start on film, even more excited about it.”

Haskins hasn’t put much on film so far. In limited action in two games, he has completed 12 of 22 passes for 140 yards, with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Those poor performances have come amid reports that he’s struggling to learn the playbook.

The Bills have a good pass defense, and if Haskins has to make the first start of his career in the hostile environment of Buffalo, he’s likely to struggle. He’s excited for the opportunity now, but the team hopes Keenum is cleared in time to play.