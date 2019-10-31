George Kittle’s 30-yard touchdown ties game

Getty Images

George Kittle accidentally was hit in the knee by Chandler Jones while blocking on the first play. Thirteen plays later, the tight end’s left knee appears just fine.

Kittle missed a few plays, jogging on the sideline to test it out.

He returned only to have Budda Baker break up two passes Kittle usually catches.

Kittle got his revenge with a highlight reel play, going 30 yards for a touchdown on a catch and run. He got by Baker at the 10-yard line with a nasty stiff arm that planted Baker into the turf.

His score, with four seconds remaining in the first quarter, has tied the game 7-7.

It was the ninth receiving touchdown allowed by the Cardinals this season, the most in the NFL, per ESPN Statistics and Information.