In 28 London games, NFL has never matched two winning teams

Getty Images

The NFL isn’t sending its best when it sends teams to London.

In fact, Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and Texans will be the 28th game in London, and there still hasn’t been a single game between two teams with winning records.

With the Jaguars at .500 and the Texans a game over, this matchup is better than most of the games the NFL has played in London. Eight London games have matched up two teams with losing records.

The NFL sometimes sends bad teams to London because those teams struggle to fill their home stadiums and don’t mind giving up a home game to play overseas. But sometimes the league schedules games that look good on paper for London, only to have those teams struggle once the season starts.

Here are the 28 London games so far, with the teams’ records heading into the game:

2007: Giants (5-2) vs. Dolphins (0-7)

2008: Chargers (3-4) vs. Saints (3-4)

2009: Patriots (4-2) vs. Buccaneers (0-6)

2010: Broncos (2-5) vs. 49ers (1-6)

2011: Bears (3-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-2)

2012: Patriots (4-3) vs. Rams (3-4)

2013: Steelers (0-3) vs. Vikings (0-3)

2013: 49ers (5-2) vs. Jaguars (0-7)

2014: Dolphins (1-2) vs. Raiders (0-3)

2014: Lions (5-2) vs. Falcons (2-5)

2014: Cowboys (6-3) vs. Jaguars (1-8)

2015: Jets (2-1) vs. Dolphins (1-2)

2015: Bills (3-3) vs. Jaguars (1-5)

2015: Lions (1-6) vs. Chiefs (2-5)

2016: Colts (1-2) vs. Jaguars (0-3)

2016: Giants (3-3) vs. Rams (3-3)

2016: Washington (4-3) vs. Bengals (3-4)

2017: Jaguars (1-1) vs. Ravens (2-0)

2017: Saints (1-2) vs. Dolphins (1-1)

2017: Cardinals (3-3) vs. Rams (4-2)

2017: Vikings (5-2) vs. Browns (0-7)

2018: Seahawks (2-3) vs. Raiders (1-4)

2018: Titans (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2)

2018: Jaguars (3-4) vs. Eagles (3-4)

2019: Raiders (2-2) vs. Bears (3-1)

2019: Buccaneers (2-3) vs. Panthers (3-2)

2019: Bengals (0-7) vs. Rams (4-3)

2019: Texans (5-3) vs. Jaguars (4-4)