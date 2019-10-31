Jason Garrett sends two home for being late to meeting

Getty Images

The Cowboys are coming off a bye week, so there’s no reason to not be well-rested.

So when a pair of players were late to meetings Tuesday, coach Jason Garrett sent them home.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, defensive tackles Antwaun Woods and Trysten Hill were held out of practice because of their tardiness.

Hill, their second-round pick, has played just 18.5 percent of the defensive snaps this year. Woods has played 25.7 percent of their snaps.

They’re back today for practice, with the message having been sent.