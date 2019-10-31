Jimmy Garoppolo tosses four touchdowns as 49ers stay unbeaten with 28-25 win over Cardinals

Getty Images

A career-best four touchdown passes from Jimmy Garoppolo nearly went to waste for the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. However, key third down throws to Emmanuel Sanders and Ross Dwelley helped the 49ers close out a 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Garoppolo completed 28 of 37 passes for 317 yards to help the 49ers remain the only unbeaten team in the NFC. Sanders, in just his second game with the 49ers, caught seven passes for 112 yards a touchdown. It’s just the third 300-yard passing effort of Garoppolo’s career.

Kenyan Drake, acquired from the Miami Dolphins prior to the trade deadline, rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown in his debut for the Cardinals. Kyler Murray completed 17 of 24 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

After Drake’s 4-yard touchdown on Arizona’s opening possession gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead, Garoppolo and the 49ers offense took control. San Francisco found the end zone on three consecutive possessions, all of which covered at least 59 yards in length. A 30-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle, a 7-yard strike to Kendrick Bourne and a 1-yard pass to Sanders on the final play of the first half gave the 49ers a 21-7 halftime advantage.

The Cardinals clawed back into the mix in the second half. A 9-yard touchdown pass to KeeSean Johnson trimmed the lead to 21-14. After a 21-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Dante Pettis pushed the lead back to 14, Zane Gonzalez converted a 36-yard field goal and Murray delivered a strike to Andy Isabella for an 88-yard catch-and-run that closed the lead to 28-25 with 4:53 left to play.

But a 16-yard pass to Sanders on third-and-11, a first down run from Tevin Coleman on third-and-3, and an 11-yard pass to Dwelley on third-and-9 on the final possession was enough for the 49ers to close the door on Arizona.