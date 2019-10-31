Joe Staley won’t play tonight; Matt Breida will

Getty Images

Left tackle Joe Staley is not ready to return tonight.

Listed as doubtful, he will not play against the Cardinals, ESPN reports. Staley fractured his fibula Sept. 15 and looks on track to return next week.

Sixth-round pick Justin Skule will make his sixth consecutive start in Staley’s stead.

The 49ers will have both their running backs who were on the injury report, though, according to ESPN.

Matt Breida, who was questionable with an ankle injury, and Raheem Mostert, who was questionable with a knee injury, are good to go as Tevin Coleman‘s backups tonight.

The 49ers already ruled out right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot). They hope McGlinchey, Juszczyk, Witherspoon and Staley can play Nov. 11 against Seattle.