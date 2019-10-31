Justin Tucker named AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

Justin Tucker has been the NFL’s top kicker for some time and the first half of the 2019 season hasn’t offered any hints that there’s a changing of the guard on the horizon.

Tucker has not missed a kick yet this season and his work in October included seven field goals and 10 extra points. All of those makes led to Tucker being named the AFC special teams player of the week in Week Five and Week Six and the NFL was back with another award for Tucker on Thursday.

He’s been named the AFC special teams player of the month for October.

It’s the seventh time that Tucker has been so honored. He got the nod twice last season — September and November — and his start to this season suggests there may be more accolades coming his way before the year is out.