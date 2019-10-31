Kirk Cousins wins NFC offensive player of month honors

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins wasn’t very good at all in September.

He made up for it in October, and then some.

The Vikings quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the month, after bouncing back with a brilliant four weeks of football.

Cousins completed 78.5 percent of his passes, for for 1,261 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception in October.

Contrast that with September, when he completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 735 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

That’s how you turn a disappointing 2-2 start, which featured teammates complaining and him apologizing, into a 4-0 month which re-established the Vikings as NFC contenders.