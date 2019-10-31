Kirk Cousins wins NFC offensive player of month honors

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 31, 2019, 8:46 AM EDT
Kirk Cousins wasn’t very good at all in September.

He made up for it in October, and then some.

The Vikings quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the month, after bouncing back with a brilliant four weeks of football.

Cousins completed 78.5 percent of his passes, for for 1,261 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception in October.

Contrast that with September, when he completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 735 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

That’s how you turn a disappointing 2-2 start, which featured teammates complaining and him apologizing, into a 4-0 month which re-established the Vikings as NFC contenders.

  1. Cousins is the best QB in the NFL.
    Except for the 10-15 other guys ahead of him.

    Lets see how he does against good teams.
    He padded his stats against teams with bad secondaries.

  2. Not sure if he deserves it with cook being a beast in the backfield, though, everything does tend to favor QBs though?

  4. flviking says:
    October 31, 2019 at 8:59 am
    Cheeseheads exploding in 3.2.1………
    //////////
    Come on dude. If you’re really a Vikings fan, let’s talk about our team and not theirs. Not to mention, their 7-1 record isn’t having their heads explode about anything, except maybe their game against the Eagles.

  6. No he’s not the greatest QB in the NFL or even in the top ten and yes they played some bad teams and yes he has arguably the best RB in the league but he shredded everything in his path this past month. Especially when you consider the fact that Diggs straight up dropped 2 TD passes and is the only reason why Captain Kirk has the one interception during this stretch. He deserves this.

  7. conormacleod says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:04 am
    flviking says:
    October 31, 2019 at 8:59 am
    Cheeseheads exploding in 3.2.1………
    //////////
    Come on dude. If you’re really a Vikings fan, let’s talk about our team and not theirs. Not to mention, their 7-1 record isn’t having their heads explode about anything, except maybe their game against the Eagles.

    ___________________________

    Their heads always explode when someone other than the giant baby that is A A Ron gets recognized for doing something good. Just wait and see.

