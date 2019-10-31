Mario Addison takes time to mourn after brother shot and killed

Getty Images

Panthers pass-rusher Mario Addison wasn’t with his teamamtes Wednesday, taking time to mourn.

Via David Newton of ESPN.com, Addison was excused from practice after his brother was shot and killed in Alabama Sunday night.

On Monday, Addison posted a picture of him and his brother, Gjamal Antonio Rodriqcus, to social media.

“This pain is real,” he wrote. “Half of my soul gone wen u killed my baby brother last nite. Please live through me n Rest well lil bruh.”

Police in Birmingham found Rodriqcus and a woman in a car Sunday night, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Rodriqcus, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A suspect has been charged with capital murder, along with attempted murder for the shooting of the woman.

“He’s been a big part of what we’ve done and the success we’ve had and the success we’re having,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said of Addison (6-5 sacks). “He’s most certainly missed and we most certainly do think about him and pray for his family.”

The Panthers aren’t sure when Addison will return to Charlotte, but they anticipate he’ll play Sunday against the Titans.