Matt Nagy wants Bears to learn from Nationals

Getty Images

The Washington Nationals won the World Series by defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven on Wednesday night and there weren’t many people predicting that’s how the baseball season would wind up early in the season.

Washington was 19-31 after their first 50 games, but went 74-38 the rest of the way to earn a playoff spot and then went through three National League teams to make it to the World Series. Bears head coach Matt Nagy hopes the turnaround tale is one his team will take to heart.

Nagy said he showed his 3-4 team a presentation about the Nationals on Thursday that focused on not letting a slow start ensure a bad finish to a season.

“How do you not show that to your guys and let them pull from that?” Nagy said, via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com.

The Bears have nine games left to show that they are better than they’ve been over the first seven games. The first comes in Philadelphia this Sunday and another loss will make it harder to see their season having the same happy ending that the Nationals got this week.