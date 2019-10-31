Matthew Stafford battles hoarseness

Getty Images

When the Lions play in Oakland on Sunday, it could be difficult for quarterback Matthew Stafford to be heard. Not because it’s excessively loud at the soon-to-be-former Raiders stadium, but because Stafford’s voice has gone hoarse.

“I think it’ll be fine by Sunday,” Stafford said Wednesday, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press.

Stafford said he started to feel ill before Sunday’s win over the Giants, “it’s just kind of been hanging on.” He added that she “should be good by . . . Sunday.”

Stafford wasn’t listed on the injury report due to an illness. He fully participated in practice on Wednesday despite a hip injury.

There’s currently no reason to believe Stafford won’t be fine, but it makes sense to keep an eye on whether Lions’ offensive players will be straining their ears to hear their quarterback.