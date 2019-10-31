Patriots didn’t make Josh Gordon’s departure official Thursday

Getty Images

Receiver Josh Gordon did not show up on the NFL’s official transactions report Thursday. That means his release from injured reserve is not official yet.

It also means he won’t have a new home until at least Monday.

Players waived after Thursday can’t be claimed until after a team’s game that week. The Dolphins, for instance, claimed cornerback Xavier Crawford off waivers from the Texans last weekend, but the transaction didn’t become official until Miami played its Monday night game against Pittsburgh.

All players become subject to the waiver wire once the trade deadline passes, so Gordon would have to clear waivers to become a free agent. He likely won’t.

The Dolphins have the first waiver claim followed by Cincinnati, Washington and Atlanta respectively, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Gordon had 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Patriots this season.

UPDATE 5:50 P.M. ET: The Patriots did indeed cut Gordon on Thursday. The NFL left the transaction off the transactions list it provides to the media on its official NFL Communications site, but the Patriots’ release of Gordon was on the personnel report sent to teams.