Sean McDermott on no trades: Too many years of irresponsible decisions

Getty Images

The Bills are 5-2 and thinking about a run at the playoffs, but they didn’t make any trades to bolster their roster for such an attempt.

It wasn’t for a lack of draft capital. They have nine picks at their disposal in the 2020 draft, but head coach Sean McDermott said the team is “trying to do this thing the right way here” and that didn’t include making a trade for the sake of making a trade.

“If there’s not a responsible move for us to make we’re not gonna make it,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “There’s been way too many years of irresponsible decision-making, let’s just put it that way. At the end of the day, you guys know we’re going to do things that are in the best interest of this organization, short and long term. We didn’t find something that would be responsible for us to do.”

The next four weeks feature games against teams with losing records, which could help make the Bills’ decision to stand pat look pretty wise.