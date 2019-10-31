T.Y. Hilton out of practice after limited work on Wednesday

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton‘s outlook for Sunday’s game against the Steelers got a little cloudier on Thursday.

Hilton was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a calf issue, but things took a step in the wrong direction on Thursday. Hilton was out of practice altogether and Friday will bring further word on his chances of playing in Week Nine.

That will also be the case for tight end Eric Ebron. He was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday, but was out of practice with an ankle injury on Thursday.

Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) was the only other player out of practice. Guard Quenton Nelson (hip, neck), defensive end Justin Houston (neck) and safety Malik Hooker (knee) were limited participants.